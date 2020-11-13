Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.33 ($49.80).

ETR:SHL opened at €38.74 ($45.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.34. Siemens Healthineers AG has a one year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a one year high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

