Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SINGY opened at $5.76 on Monday. Singapore Airlines has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

