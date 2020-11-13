South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Sells $365,550.00 in Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $365,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,503.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SSB opened at $67.29 on Friday. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in South State by 10.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of South State by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 110,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 28,635 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of South State by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 142,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its holdings in South State by 20.4% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 155,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.