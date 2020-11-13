SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 453,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,031 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $31.84.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.