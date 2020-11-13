Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CEO Sells $916,800.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 112,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $2,939,625.00.

SPT stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2,774.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 79,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

