Stifel Nicolaus Trims Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Target Price to $59.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Enbridge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Enbridge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 116.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 1,492.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.