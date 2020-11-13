Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Tellurian Call Options (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,747 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 290% compared to the average volume of 1,730 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tellurian by 93.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 816,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tellurian by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 216,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 838,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Tellurian by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 537,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $297.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 106.47% and a negative net margin of 747.05%. Analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

