Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Sells $2,250,000.00 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00.

STOK opened at $44.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STOK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,400,000 after buying an additional 22,086 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.