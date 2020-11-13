SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Insider Sells $881,681.50 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.71, for a total transaction of $881,681.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,151.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Descheneaux also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

On Tuesday, October 20th, Michael Descheneaux sold 1,495 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $331.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.22. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $346.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,013,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,918,000 after purchasing an additional 134,898 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 661,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,348 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.