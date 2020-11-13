Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) CEO Sells $3,124,000.00 in Stock

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $3,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,063,568.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $40.99.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.68 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYKE. TheStreet raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

