Taylor Wimpey’s (TWODF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TWODF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

