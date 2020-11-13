Taylor Wimpey’s (TWODF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of TWODF opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.