TD Securities Boosts Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IIP.UN. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$13.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.19. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 4.22. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.39 and a 1 year high of C$19.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.0258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 9.55%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

