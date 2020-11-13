TD Securities Boosts Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$3.25

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on POU. Raymond James upped their target price on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$0.80 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Cormark upgraded Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.63.

Shares of POU opened at C$3.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$7.90.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

