Tecnoglass Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) – B. Riley increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 1.89%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $282.24 million, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 63,696 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

