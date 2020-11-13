Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) & Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Head to Head Contrast

Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) and Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Television Broadcasts has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Television Broadcasts and Sinclair Broadcast Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Television Broadcasts 0 0 0 0 N/A Sinclair Broadcast Group 2 2 3 0 2.14

Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus price target of $28.29, suggesting a potential upside of 31.50%. Given Sinclair Broadcast Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sinclair Broadcast Group is more favorable than Television Broadcasts.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Television Broadcasts and Sinclair Broadcast Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Television Broadcasts N/A N/A N/A Sinclair Broadcast Group 6.37% 33.77% 3.33%

Dividends

Television Broadcasts pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Sinclair Broadcast Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sinclair Broadcast Group pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sinclair Broadcast Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Television Broadcasts and Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Television Broadcasts $465.61 million 0.86 -$37.63 million N/A N/A Sinclair Broadcast Group $4.24 billion 0.38 $47.00 million $2.97 7.24

Sinclair Broadcast Group has higher revenue and earnings than Television Broadcasts.

Summary

Sinclair Broadcast Group beats Television Broadcasts on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Television Broadcasts

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, myTV SUPER, Big Big Channel Business, Programme Licensing and Distribution, Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere, and Other Activities segments. The Hong Kong TV Broadcasting segment is involved in the broadcasting of television programs and commercials on terrestrial TV platforms; production of programs; and co-production of dramas. The myTV SUPER segment provides over-the-top services; and operates website portals. The Big Big Channel Business segment operates an online social media and e-commerce platform; and provides music entertainment, event, and marketing services. The Programme Licensing and Distribution segment distributes television programs and channels to telecast, video, and media operators. The Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere segment offers pay television and OTT services to subscribers. The Other Activities segment engages in property investment and other activities. The company also offers agency services on design, production, and exhibition of advertisements; film rights and program licensing; provides consultancy, management, and agency services to artistes; and produces, publishes, and licenses musical works and sells sound recordings, as well as offers corporate finance services. In addition, it produces motion pictures for theatrical release and distribution; provides satellite and subscription television programs; and licenses and distributes films. Further, the company engages in production of programs and provision of marketing materials; and provision of programming and channel services. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, Canada, Vietnam, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations. As of December 31, 2019, it owned, operated, and/or provided services to 191 stations in 89 markets, which broadcast 629 channels. The company also owns and operates various networks carried on distribution platforms; and Tennis Channel, a cable network that includes coverage of various tennis' top tournaments and original professional sport, and tennis lifestyle shows. In addition, it owns regional sports network, which has the exclusive rights to air games of 45 professional sports teams and other sporting events. Further, the company offers digital agency services; and provides broadcast related technical services to the broadcast industry, as well as designs and manufactures broadcast systems, including transmitters and antennas. Additionally, it owns various non-media related investments, including private equity, mezzanine financing, and real estate investments. It also offers Tennis Magazine; and operates Tennis.com, an online tennis platform. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

