The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $834,417,000 after acquiring an additional 437,363 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 169,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $54.94 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.29.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.51%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

