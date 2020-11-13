The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Director Sells $5,265,000.00 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $53.01 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $227.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 23.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 682,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,711,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 79,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 36.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 652,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,211,000 after buying an additional 173,053 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.