The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut The GEO Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.93. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.45%.

In other The GEO Group news, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $38,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter worth about $13,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 954.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 785,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 711,395 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 318.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 625,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 476,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,276,000 after acquiring an additional 463,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,130,000 after acquiring an additional 357,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

