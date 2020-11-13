The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) a €102.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €88.13 ($103.69).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €90.84 ($106.87) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €89.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €85.02. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

