The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $44.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $39.42 on Monday. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,349 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after buying an additional 284,991 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 36,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,120 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.