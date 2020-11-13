The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 18.1% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 594,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $165,233,000 after acquiring an additional 25,760 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 114,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,725,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $276.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

