The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in The Home Depot by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after buying an additional 1,577,704 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,716,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after purchasing an additional 700,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,067,000 after purchasing an additional 607,918 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $276.24 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.87 and a 200-day moving average of $262.37.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

