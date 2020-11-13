The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 7.5% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $36,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after purchasing an additional 487,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,532,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,797,000 after acquiring an additional 273,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $142.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.66 and a 200 day moving average of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $352.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

