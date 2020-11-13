The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 417,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,923,000 after buying an additional 34,277 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $1,451,177.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,156.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 15,370 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $2,098,466.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 494,213 shares of company stock worth $69,461,646. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $142.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $352.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

