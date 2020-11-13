The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.76.

NYSE SHW opened at $717.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $758.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $695.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $632.80.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $88,739,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

