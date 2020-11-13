The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.8% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

TD opened at $49.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.12%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

