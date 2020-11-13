The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 30,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $135.52 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.89 billion, a PE ratio of -218.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.65.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

