The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,979 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 34,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 115,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 21,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $135.52 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.57 and a 200-day moving average of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $244.89 billion, a PE ratio of -218.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.65.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.