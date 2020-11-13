The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.08% of The Wendy’s worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 5,941.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,170,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,276,000 after buying an additional 2,134,738 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 12,991.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,400,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,744,000 after purchasing an additional 653,505 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 3,513.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 623,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 296.2% in the 2nd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 784,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after buying an additional 586,156 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Kass acquired 3,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $73,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,033.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEN. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

WEN opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

