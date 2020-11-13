Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT Raised to $95.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMTNF. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $76.00 to $88.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $65.40 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.24.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.