Traders Purchase High Volume of Wix.com Call Options (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 7,120 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 280% compared to the average daily volume of 1,873 call options.

WIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, September 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $210.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Wix.com from $220.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.94.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Wix.com by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com stock opened at $255.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.86 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $319.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.