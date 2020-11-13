Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Sells $284,094.16 in Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $284,094.16.

Shares of TRNS opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.70 million, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $34.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%. Analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Transcat by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Transcat during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

