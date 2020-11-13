TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Insider Sells $7,268,618.25 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total value of $7,268,618.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,650.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $556.53 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $516.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $801,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $350,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 228.6% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 48.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,475,000 after buying an additional 124,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

