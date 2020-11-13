Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target Raised to $1.40

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $1.30 to $1.40 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from $0.65 to $1.20 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Shares of TOLWF stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

