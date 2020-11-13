Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) PT Raised to $1.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TOLWF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $0.90 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $0.65 to $1.20 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Shares of TOLWF opened at $1.00 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

