Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

TBK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.93.

TBK opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.98 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $66,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 19,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $873,106.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,601 shares of company stock worth $3,381,722 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $93,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 273.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

