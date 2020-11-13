Truist Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $44.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target decreased by Truist from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.94.

Shares of LYFT opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.54. Lyft has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. Lyft’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,257,976 over the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

