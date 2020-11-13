Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Main Street Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.59 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $45.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $518,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 44.2% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 7.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 58.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 120,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 5.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

