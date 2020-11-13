Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for NextCure in a report released on Sunday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.63). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NextCure’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

Get NextCure alerts:

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). NextCure had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 65.22%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Shares of NextCure stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 37.68 and a current ratio of 37.68. NextCure has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $70.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of -0.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 263.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 92,443 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NextCure by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,228,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 142,951 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in NextCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NextCure by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.