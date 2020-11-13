Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $5.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of PVAC opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $131.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 163.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

