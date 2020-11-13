Truist Securiti Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WideOpenWest in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

NYSE:WOW opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $580.99 million, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.03 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 15.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 50.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,002,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

