U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,528,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of U.S. Bancorp worth $90,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

