UBS Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) a €29.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.68 ($30.21).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

