Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UMICY. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Umicore from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umicore presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

UMICY opened at $9.97 on Monday. Umicore has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

