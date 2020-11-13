United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

UBFO opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 24.63%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

