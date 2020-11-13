ValuEngine Lowers TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TOBAF stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $3.32.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

