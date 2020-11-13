Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating and a $48.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VCYT. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Veracyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $46.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 0.62. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 56,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $1,883,502.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,305.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,620 shares of company stock worth $5,681,368. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 148.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

