Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,683 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 82,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.49. The company has a market cap of $251.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

