Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,325 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,124 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 33.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

VZ stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $251.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.